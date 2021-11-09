Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.52, the dividend yield is 4.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEA was $21.52, representing a -8.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.65 and a 9.57% increase over the 52 week low of $19.64.

DEA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports DEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.97%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

