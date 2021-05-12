Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that DEA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.57, the dividend yield is 5.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEA was $20.57, representing a -22.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.46 and a 1.23% increase over the 52 week low of $20.32.

DEA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). DEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.21. Zacks Investment Research reports DEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.17%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

