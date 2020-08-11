Dividends
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that DEA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.47, the dividend yield is 4.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEA was $25.47, representing a -14.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.70 and a 34.05% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

DEA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1. Zacks Investment Research reports DEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.92%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

