Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.59 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $5.45 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $87.04 million from $78.25 million last year.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

