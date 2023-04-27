Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Easterly Government Properties said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.27%, the lowest has been 3.79%, and the highest has been 8.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Easterly Government Properties. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEA is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 90,263K shares. The put/call ratio of DEA is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Easterly Government Properties is 15.13. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of 13.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Easterly Government Properties is 294MM, a decrease of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,329K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,849K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 15.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,815K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,810K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 13.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,100K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Easterly Government Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.