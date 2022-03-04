Easterly Government Properties Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DEA

In trading on Friday, shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.48, changing hands as high as $21.57 per share. Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.64 per share, with $23.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.54.

