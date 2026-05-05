Easterly Government Properties About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DEA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/26, Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of DEA's recent stock price of $22.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.96%, so look for shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc to trade 1.96% lower — all else being equal — when DEA shares open for trading on 5/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DEA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.82 per share, with $24.9414 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.93.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DEA makes up 3.36% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding DEA).

In Tuesday trading, Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.