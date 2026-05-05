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DEA

Easterly Government Properties About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DEA)

May 05, 2026 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/26, Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of DEA's recent stock price of $22.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.96%, so look for shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc to trade 1.96% lower — all else being equal — when DEA shares open for trading on 5/7/26.

DEA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DEA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Easterly Government Properties Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DEA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.82 per share, with $24.9414 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.93.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DEA makes up 3.36% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding DEA).

In Tuesday trading, Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Tech Stocks
 TEGP YTD Return
 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Tech Stocks-> TEGP YTD Return-> 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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DEA
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