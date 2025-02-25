EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PPTYS Earnings Results: $DEA Reports Quarterly Earnings

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PPTYS ($DEA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $78,250,000, missing estimates of $80,285,152 by $-2,035,152.

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PPTYS Insider Trading Activity

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PPTYS insiders have traded $DEA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRELL W CRATE (President & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $109,100

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PPTYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PPTYS stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

