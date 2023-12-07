News & Insights

Markets
DEA

Easterly Government CEO William Trimble Retires, Co-founder Darrell Crate Succeeds

December 07, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Real estate investment trust, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA), Thursday announced retirement of William Trimble as the Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31.

The company's co-founder and board chairman Darrell Crate has been appointed as new CEO, effective January 1, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Prior to being co-founder, Crate served as CFO of Affiliated Managers Group.

Retaining COO position, current CFO Meghan Baivier will also play the role of company's President, while current CAO Allison Marino will step in the role of CFO.

In pre-market activity, Easterly's shares are moving up by 0.08%, to $12.38, whereas it had closed at $12.37, up 0.05% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.