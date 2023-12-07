Easterly Government CEO William Trimble Retires, Co-founder Darrell Crate Succeeds

(RTTNews) - Real estate investment trust, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA), Thursday announced retirement of William Trimble as the Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31.

The company's co-founder and board chairman Darrell Crate has been appointed as new CEO, effective January 1, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Prior to being co-founder, Crate served as CFO of Affiliated Managers Group.

Retaining COO position, current CFO Meghan Baivier will also play the role of company's President, while current CAO Allison Marino will step in the role of CFO.

In pre-market activity, Easterly's shares are moving up by 0.08%, to $12.38, whereas it had closed at $12.37, up 0.05% on Wednesday.

