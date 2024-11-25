Easterly Government Boosts Portfolio With IRS Facility Buyout

Easterly Government Properties DEA recently announced the acquisition of the 100,000- square-foot Internal Revenue Service industrial facility in Ogden, UT. The move comes as part of the company’s acquisition efforts, and following this property buyout, Easterly owns, directly or through its joint venture, 97 properties aggregating 9.5 million square feet.



Fully leased to the General Services Administration for the beneficial use of the IRS, this facility is home to mission-critical operations related to the IRS’ tax submission processing and Digital Fraud Department. The facility meets level 4 security requirements with advanced bomb detection capabilities and chemical sniffing K9s.



Serving as the IRS’ internal mail processing center, IRS – Ogden’s lease is slated for expiry in January 2029 and has two five-year options, which extend the lease through January 2039. This facility is one of only two IRS processing centers within the United States, and the IRS is relocating its Imaging Department from Cincinnati to the Ogden facility and installing four new high-speed scanners as part of its efforts to enhance its on-site operations. This ensures a steady stream of rental revenues for a long period.



Easterly Government Properties has been focused on strategic buyouts. Apart from the aforementioned acquisition, in October, this REIT acquired a 104,136-square-foot facility adjacent to Buckley Space Force Base and occupied by Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation. This is a 100% leased, triple net asset with annual rent escalations.



With a focus on the acquisition, development and management of class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, DEA is well-poised to experience a steady flow of rental revenues over the long term. While shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 6.7% in the past six months, underperforming the industry’s growth of 17.3%, it seems a good entry point, given the growth prospects of this REIT and steady rental cash flows that it is expected to continue experience.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM and Cousins Properties CUZ, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iron Mountain’s 2024 FFO per share has been raised marginally over the past two months to $4.49.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’ current-year FFO per share has moved marginally north in the past month to $2.68.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.