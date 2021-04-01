Easter 2021: Is the Stock Market Closed on Good Friday?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Easter 2021 is quickly approaching and investors that are thinking about trading on Good Friday will want to know if the stock market is closed.

Investors looking for a break from the normal weekly trading grind are in luck. The stock market is closed on Good Friday. That includes both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Exchange.

However, it’s worth pointing out that bond markets are open, but close early at 2:00 p.m. This has Easter 2021 differing from the previous year. In 2020, bond markets closed not only on Good Friday but also on Maundy Thursday.

The Easter 2021 stock market holiday also doesn’t extend to the following Monday. That means traders will be back to work with markets operating at normal hours when Easter Monday rolls around.

Investors that absolutely can’t stand the idea of taking a day away from trading do have other options. Crypto exchanges aren’t regulated, which means they don’t adhere to federal holidays. That means that they will be open throughout Easter 2021 in case crypto traders can’t bear the idea of stepping away from their investments over the weekend.

For those investors that do appreciate time unplugged from the market, the next holiday that they have to look forward to is Memorial Day. That takes place on May 31 this year, which is just a couple of months away.

After Memorial Day, investors have about five more holidays to look forward to. They include Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and Christmas. The stock market closes for each of these except Black Friday. In that case, the market doesn’t shut down completely but instead runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

