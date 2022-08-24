Eastbound physical gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline at Mallnow rise

Updates with latest data, details on other pipeline routes to Europe

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Wednesday morning, while supplies on two main routes for Russian gas to Europe were stable, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 7,394,005 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 and 0900 CET (0600 and 0700 GMT), up from just below 6,000,000 kWh/h seen from Tuesday afternoon.

Flows were as high as 8,073,892 kWh/h earlier on Wednesday, in line with higher requests for shipments of 8,077,198 kWh/h, but have dropped off slightly.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,485,354 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET (0600- 0700 GMT), unchanged from the previous day.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday said it would halt natural gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream for three days at the end of the month. The Nord Stream pipeline is already running at just 20% of capacity.

Gazprom said that it will ship 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, compared with from 42.1 mcm on Tuesday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.9 mcm per day versus 36.8 mcm on Tuesday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely)

