Eastbound gas supplies via Yamal - Europe route stop, bids for west flows appear

Contributors
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Katya Golubkova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Eastbound gas supplies from Germany to Poland via the Yamal - Europe pipeline stopped on Friday, while preliminary bids have emerged for gas flows to the west, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas supplies from Germany to Poland via the Yamal - Europe pipeline stopped on Friday, while preliminary bids have emerged for gas flows to the west, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Gas in a section of the pipeline has been flowing eastward since December 21 as buyers in Poland drew on stored supply from Germany rather than buying more Russian gas at high spot prices.

Capacity of 6.4 million kilowatt-hour per hour (kWh/h) has been allocated for Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM via the Kondratki transit point from 1500 local time (1400 GMT) on Friday until Saturday morning, according to data from Polish system operator Gaz-System.

Preliminary supplies to the west yet to begin, according to Gascade.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters