Eastbound Gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline continue to rise

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland continued to rise on Thursday morning after Russia stopped supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 13,191,391 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0700 GMT, up from 12,742,545 kWh/h at midnight, the data showed.

Russian energy producer Gazprom GAZP.MM on Wednesday said it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles, in the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West.

Gazprom Continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday in line with European consumers' requests, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed.

Nominations for Russian gas for Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 599,036 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Thursday, down from 601,288 MWh on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 72,166,427kWh/h on Thursday morning, in line with nominations and little changed from the previous 24 hours.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad

