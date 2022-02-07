Eastbound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline at low volumes

Adds flow volume at Ukraine-Slovakia border point

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gas flowed eastwards in low volumes on Monday from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas westwards into Europe, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The section of the pipeline between Poland and Germany has been operating in reverse since December, helping drive up European gas prices. NG/GB

Eastbound flows to Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point were at 1.07 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), unchanged from the weekend and below 1.5 million kWh/h seen on Thursday and Friday.

High gas prices have discouraged purchases of spot volumes from Russia, with buyers instead tapping stored gas in Europe, where storage levels have fallen below their five-year average.

The pipeline operator said there were renominations, or bids, for eastbound gas supplies at the same amount of 1.5 kWh/h until Tuesday morning.

The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's annual gas exports that flow westwards to Europe and Turkey.

Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom GAZP.MM, which can book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, has not ordered any transit capacity for February.

European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record 184.95 euros per megawatt hours (MWh) on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system reversed flow.

The West has accused Russia of withholding gas to drive prices to record levels and seeking to put pressure on German regulators to approve the new Nord Stream 2 link that would boost Russian gas flows to Europe. Russia denies this.

Capacity nominations for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, rose close to their highest point so far in 2022. The peak was reported on Tuesday.

Monday's nominations were seen at 847,777 MWh, up from re-nominated 573,699 MWh on Friday and just below the high of 850,143 MWh on Feb 1.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Edmund Blair)

