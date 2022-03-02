Eastbound gas flows to Poland resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Wednesday following normal westbound supplies overnight, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The data showed that supplies to Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point have been at over 5 million kilowatt-hours per hour and are expected to stay at these levels until Thursday evening.

The pipeline shipped gas to the west for around nine hours last night before almost halting in the morning.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)

((moscow.newsroom@reuters.com; @reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.