Eastbound gas flows to Poland resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Tuesday following normal, westbound supplies overnight, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The data showed that supplies to Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point have been at over 5 million kilowatt-hours per hour.

The pipeline shipped gas to the west for around six hours last night before halting in the morning.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((moscow.newsroom@reuters.com; @reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.