East West Bancorp's (NASDAQ:EWBC) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.40

The board of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 22nd of February to US$0.40. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.6%, which is below the industry average.

East West Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, East West Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:EWBC Historic Dividend February 2nd 2022

East West Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. East West Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

East West Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 10 East West Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.