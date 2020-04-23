East West Bancorp Reveals Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $144.82 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $164.02 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $362.71 million from $362.46 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $144.82 Mln. vs. $164.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $362.71 Mln vs. $362.46 Mln last year.

