East West Bancorp Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $310.25 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $288.23 million, or $2.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $310.25 Mln. vs. $288.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.06 last year.

