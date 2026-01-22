Markets
EWBC

East West Bancorp Q4 Net Income Rises

January 22, 2026 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY 2025, which ended on December 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 net income was $356 million or $2.55 per share, a significant increase from $293 million or $2.1 per share in the same quarter last year, reflecting strong profitability trends.

The company reported full year 2025 net income of $1.3 billion or $9.52 per diluted share, compared with $1.17 billion or $8.33 per diluted share in fiscal 2024.

Total revenue for 2025 rose approximately 12 percent to $2.93 billion from $2.61 billion in the prior year, supported by growth in net interest income, fees and non interest income across core banking operations.

The board declared a 33 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.8 per share, signaling confidence in capital strength and future growth. The management highlighted strong business checking account growth, rising noninterest-bearing deposits and resilient credit metrics as key drivers of performance.

EWBC traded at $115.30, down 0.17%, and moved lower after hours to $113, down 1.99% on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EWBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.