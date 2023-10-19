East West Bancorp Q3 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $287.74 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $295.34 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $570.81 million from $551.81 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $287.74 Mln. vs. $295.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q3): $570.81 Mln vs. $551.81 Mln last year.

