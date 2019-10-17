East West Bancorp Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for East West Bancorp (EWBC):

-Earnings: $171.42 million in Q3 vs. $171.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.17 in Q3 vs. $1.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, East West Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $171.42 million or $1.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.20 per share -Revenue: $421.28 million in Q3 vs. $395.22 million in the same period last year.

