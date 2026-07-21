East West Bancorp Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $364 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $2.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $791 million from $703 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $364 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.63 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue: $791 Mln vs. $703 Mln last year.

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