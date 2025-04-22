East West Bancorp Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $290.27 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $285.08 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, East West Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $290.86 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $693.45 million from $645.20 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $290.27 Mln. vs. $285.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.08 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $693.45 Mln vs. $645.20 Mln last year.

