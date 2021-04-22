East West Bancorp Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $204.99 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $144.82 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, East West Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $204.99 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $353.70 million from $362.71 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $204.99 Mln. vs. $144.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $353.70 Mln vs. $362.71 Mln last year.

