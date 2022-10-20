East West Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $295.34 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $225.45 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $627.36 million from $468.82 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $295.34 Mln. vs. $225.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.08 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $627.36 Mln vs. $468.82 Mln last year.

