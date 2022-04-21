East West Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $237.65 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $204.99 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $407.61 million from $353.60 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $237.65 Mln. vs. $204.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q1): $407.61 Mln vs. $353.60 Mln last year.

