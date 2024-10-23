News & Insights

East West Bancorp price target raised to $110 from $108 at Barclays

October 23, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on East West Bancorp (EWBC) to $110 from $108 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says spot rates on deposits and good balance sheet trends support the bank’s net interest income outlook while management continues to build capital to group-leading levels.

