News & Insights

Stocks

East West Bancorp price target raised to $109 from $103 at Citi

October 23, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi raised the firm’s price target on East West Bancorp (EWBC) to $109 from $103 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The bank’s Q3 results and growth guidance were both better than feared, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the near-term outlook is still for modestly tepid growth over the next couple of quarters, the bank’s asset-sensitive balance sheet likely holds net interest margin near current levels.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EWBC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EWBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.