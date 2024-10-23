East West Bancorp price target raised to $105 from $97 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on East West Bancorp (EWBC) to $105 from $97 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes net interest income beat and better Q4 guide nets a higher year-end exit-rate, resulting in positive EPS revisions for 2025/26. East West Bancorp remains the best value relative to profitability, excess capital, and growth potential, Wells argues.

