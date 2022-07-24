East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase East West Bancorp's shares before the 29th of July in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.60 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, East West Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of $69.85. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. East West Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:EWBC Historic Dividend July 24th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, East West Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, East West Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 23% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is East West Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating East West Bancorp more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for East West Bancorp? See what the eight analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

