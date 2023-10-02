News & Insights

East West Bancorp Names Irene Oh EVP, Christopher Del Moral-Niles Finance Chief

October 02, 2023

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), the parent company of East West Bank announced on Monday, that it is appointing Irene Oh as the company's chief risk officer and executive vice president.

Oh, the current finance chief of the company will be succeeding Brian Williams who has retired from his role of chief risk officer.

She has been with the bank for the past 13 years as its chief financial officer.

Christopher Del Moral-Niles will be replacing Oh as the company's finance chief and executive vice president.

Del Moral-Niles has 30 years of experience in banking and was the CFO of Associated Banc-Corp recently.

On Friday, shares of East West Bancorp closed at $52.68, up 0.57% on Nasdaq.

