East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) insiders sold US$699k worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 3.7%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$699k worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At East West Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Chi Husan Liu, for US$125k worth of shares, at about US$62.61 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$90.49. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 9.0% of Chi Husan Liu's stake.

East West Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EWBC Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2022

Insider Ownership of East West Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. East West Bancorp insiders own about US$100m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The East West Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the East West Bancorp insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

