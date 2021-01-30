East West Bancorp, Inc. Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Weaker Than Expected

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.9% to US$59.94 in the week after its latest yearly results. It looks to have been a bit of a mixed result. While revenues of US$1.3b fell 15% short of what the analysts had predicted, statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.97 exceeded expectations by 3.5%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:EWBC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following the latest results, East West Bancorp's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.68b in 2021. This would be a substantial 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 20% to US$4.96. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.55b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.03 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for East West Bancorp 9.9% to US$64.75on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on East West Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$78.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await East West Bancorp shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that East West Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.7%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect East West Bancorp to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards East West Bancorp following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple East West Bancorp analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for East West Bancorp you should know about.

