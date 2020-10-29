East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EWBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.03, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EWBC was $35.03, representing a -32.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.88 and a 55.34% increase over the 52 week low of $22.55.

EWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.11. Zacks Investment Research reports EWBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.49%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EWBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EWBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EWBC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an decrease of -16.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EWBC at 3.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.