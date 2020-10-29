Dividends
EWBC

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EWBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.03, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EWBC was $35.03, representing a -32.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.88 and a 55.34% increase over the 52 week low of $22.55.

EWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.11. Zacks Investment Research reports EWBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.49%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EWBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EWBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EWBC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an decrease of -16.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EWBC at 3.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EWBC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular