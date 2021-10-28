East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EWBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.18, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EWBC was $79.18, representing a -9.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.77 and a 132% increase over the 52 week low of $34.13.

EWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). EWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.73. Zacks Investment Research reports EWBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.87%, compared to an industry average of 32.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ewbc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EWBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EWBC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an decrease of -0.1% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of EWBC at 4.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.