East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EWBC was $64.78, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.56 and a 187.27% increase over the 52 week low of $22.55.

EWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.97. Zacks Investment Research reports EWBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.18%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EWBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EWBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EWBC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 56.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EWBC at 4.74%.

