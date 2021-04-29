East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.16, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EWBC was $77.16, representing a -6.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.53 and a 161.29% increase over the 52 week low of $29.53.

EWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). EWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports EWBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.08%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EWBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EWBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EWBC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (USEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 41.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EWBC at 3.93%.

