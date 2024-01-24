East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Dips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

East West Bancorp’s EWBC fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. However, the bottom line declined 14.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Including FDIC special assessment-related expenses and gain on the sale of an available-for-sale debt security, earnings per share were $1.69.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in non-interest income. Also, loan balances increased sequentially in the quarter, which was a positive. However, lower net interest income (NII), and higher expenses and provisions were the undermining factors. Probably because of these negatives, shares of the company lost 2.4% in the after-market trading following the earnings release.



Net income (GAAP) was $239 million, declining 29% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $260.7 million.



For 2023, adjusted earnings per share were $8.56, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.38. Also, the bottom line increased 8.1% from the previous year. Net income (GAAP) was $1.16 billion, up 2.9% from 2022. Our estimate for the metric was $1.18 billion.

Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise

Quarterly net revenues were $654.7 million, down 2.3% year over year. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $642.6 million.



Full-year revenues were $2.61 billion, up 11.2% year over year. The top line marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60 billion.



Quarterly NII was $574.8 million, which declined 5.1% year over year. The net interest margin (NIM) contracted 50 basis points year over year to 3.48%. We expected NII and NIM to be $571.6 million and 3.47%, respectively.



Non-interest income was $79.9 million, up 23.1% from the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by a significant increase in net gains on sales of loans. Also, the net gain on AFS debt security of $3.1 million, which was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, drove the increase in total fee income. We had estimated non-interest income to be $64.9 million.



Non-interest expenses were up 13% year over year to $290.5 million. The increase was mainly due to a significant rise in deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessment costs. Our estimate for the same was $272 million.



The efficiency ratio was 44.37%, up from 38.35% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.



As of Dec 31, 2023, net loans were $51.5 billion, up 2.6% sequentially. Total deposits increased 1.8% sequentially to $56.1 billion. Our estimates for net loans and total deposits were $50.2 billion and $55.4 billion, respectively.

Credit Quality Worsens

Annualized quarterly net charge-offs were 0.15% of average loans held for investment, up 7 bps from the prior-year quarter. As of Dec 31, 2023, non-performing assets amounted to $114 million, rising 14.2% year over year.



The provision for credit losses was $37 million, which rose 48% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same was $39.3 million.

Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Worsen

As of Dec 31, 2023, the common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.31%, up from 12.68% as of Dec 31, 2022. The total risk-based capital ratio was 14.76%, up from 14.00% in the prior-year quarter.



At the end of the fourth quarter, return on average assets was 1.37%, down from 2.08% as of Dec 31, 2022. Return on average tangible equity was 15.26%, down from 24.96% as of Dec 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 1.5 million shares for $82 million.

Dividend Hike

The company’s board of directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share, representing a hike of 15% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Feb 15, to shareholders of record as of Feb 2.

Our View

East West Bancorp is well-poised for organic growth on continued improvement in loan balances, higher interest rates and efforts to improve fee income. However, a rise in expenses and a tough macroeconomic environment are likely to hurt the bottom line.

East West Bancorp, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

East West Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | East West Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Currently, EWBC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s BK fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. However, the bottom line reflects a fall of 1.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily aided by a rise in net interest revenues and fee revenues. The assets under management (AUM) balance witnessed a rise, which was another major positive for BK. However, higher expenses hurt the results to some extent. Also, the credit quality was weak in the reported quarter.



Northern Trust Corporation’s NTRS fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (excluding the impacts of loss on available-for-sale debt securities and FDIC special assessment fees) of $1.46 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. However, the bottom line declined 11.5% year over year.



Rising fee income was a positive for NTRS. Also, an increase in total assets under custody and AUM balances supported financials. Nonetheless, a fall in net interest income and a deterioration in the credit quality were headwinds.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.