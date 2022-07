(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared third quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.40 per share for the Company's common stock, payable on August 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 1, 2022.

