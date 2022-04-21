East West Bancorp Declares Q2 Cash Dividend Of $0.40 Per Share

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared second quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.40 per share for the Company's common stock, payable on May 16, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 2, 2022.

On March 3, 2020, East West's Board of Directors had also authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of East West's common stock, of which $354 million remains available. East West did not repurchase any shares during the first quarter of 2022, and has not repurchased any shares since the first quarter of 2020, under this authorization.

