East West Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWBC

In trading on Friday, shares of East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.40, changing hands as high as $59.77 per share. East West Bancorp, Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWBC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.86 per share, with $80.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.51.

