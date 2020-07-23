East West Bancorp Announces Retreat In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $99.35 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $150.38 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $402.41 million from $420.09 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $99.35 Mln. vs. $150.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $402.41 Mln vs. $420.09 Mln last year.

