EAST WEST BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $EWBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EAST WEST BAN ($EWBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $609,996,546 and earnings of $2.10 per share.

EAST WEST BAN Insider Trading Activity

EAST WEST BAN insiders have traded $EWBC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC NG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,600,201 .

. DOUGLAS PAUL KRAUSE (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,279,380 .

. IRENE H OH (Chief Risk Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $985,000

LISA L. KIM (Executive Vice President) sold 3,379 shares for an estimated $350,030

JACK C LIU has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,038 .

. MOLLY CAMPBELL sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $147,975

LESTER SUSSMAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $105,940

RUDOLPH ESTRADA sold 469 shares for an estimated $45,980

EAST WEST BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of EAST WEST BAN stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EAST WEST BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EWBC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

EAST WEST BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWBC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EWBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $107.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Andy Terrell from Stephens set a target price of $104.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Gary Tenner from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $107.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $109.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.