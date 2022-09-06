East Timor sees Indonesia, S.Korea, Japan, China as potential investors in Sunrise gas

MELBOURNE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia, South Korea, Japan and China could all be interested in investing in the Greater Sunrise gas project, which lies in waters between East Timor and Australia, East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta said on Wednesday.

"So Indonesia is a potential investor in Greater Sunrise. Why not? South Korea is one of the great potential investors," Ramos-Horta said in a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra.

The two fields that make up Greater Sunrise were discovered in 1974 and hold an estimated 5.1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 226 million barrels of condensate.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

