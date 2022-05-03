East Timor aiming for Greater Sunrise gas field output by 2030

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, May 3 (Reuters) - East Timor's national oil company wants to start producing natural gas from Greater Sunrise by 2028 or 2030, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday in Houston, hoping to get the offshore project out of the limbo it's been in for decades.

East Timor, Asia's youngest nation, is pushing for rapid development of Greater Sunrise as the main driver of its economy because the Bayu Undan oil and gas field is reaching maturity and will stop producing in 2023.

State company Timor Gap expects to finalize a legal framework and production sharing contract (PSC) for Greater Sunrise this year, and then move on to a second phase of development, Chief Executive Antonio Loiola de Sousa said on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference.

"For the Sunrise, I think we have very good opportunity especially at this time of crisis," Loiola de Sousa said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukraine crisis - Moscow calls its actions there a "special operation" - has put a spotlight on the security of energy supply, which has given new impetus to liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects globally.

Development of Greater Sunrise, first discovered in 1974, has been held up by a now-resolved maritime border dispute between East Timor and Australia, and by disagreement with operator Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX on whether to pipe gas to East Timor or Australia to produce LNG for export.

Timor Gap's previous head said in 2019 he expected production around 2026, while operator Australia's Woodside has parked the project on the backburner with no timeline.

Negotiating a PSC between Australia and Timor-Leste has "been slow going but perhaps the current (energy) crisis may help pick up the pace," Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said in an emailed comment.

Asked about the timeline a Woodside spokesperson said the fiscal and regulatory framework needed to be agreed first.

Greater Sunrise participants include Woodside, with a 33.44% stake, Timor Gap at 56.56% and Osaka Gas 9532.T at 10%.

East Timor is also looking for investors in a potential new offshore block close to Greater Sunrise, Loiola de Sousa said.

The deepwater block is in East Timor waters, he said, adding there was also potential for developing some onshore fields.

