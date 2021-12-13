Markets
ESSC

East Stone Acquisition Continues To Gain

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - East Stone Acquisition Corp. (ESSC) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since December first week. There have been no stock-specific news today to drive up the stock.

Currently, shares are trading at $15.36, up 9.71 percent from the previous close of $14.00 on a volume of 636,226. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.21-$17.23 on a volume of 200,719.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESSC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular