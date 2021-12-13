East Stone Acquisition Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - East Stone Acquisition Corp. (ESSC) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since December first week. There have been no stock-specific news today to drive up the stock.

Currently, shares are trading at $15.36, up 9.71 percent from the previous close of $14.00 on a volume of 636,226. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.21-$17.23 on a volume of 200,719.

