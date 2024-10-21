News & Insights

East Star Resources Sees Shift in Voting Rights

October 21, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

East Star Resources (GB:EST) has released an update.

East Star Resources PLC has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure following an acquisition by Reedbuck Nominees Pty Ltd, which now holds 6.213% of the company’s voting rights. This marks an increase from a previous 3.992%, indicating a strategic shift in shareholder dynamics. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s future decisions.

