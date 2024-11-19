News & Insights

Stocks

East Star Resources Sees Increased Stake by Ilwella Pty Ltd

November 19, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

East Star Resources (GB:EST) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

East Star Resources PLC has notified that Ilwella Pty Ltd, an Australian investment firm, has increased its voting rights to 15.55% as of October 16, 2024. This marks a rise from the previous holding of 14.56%, indicating a strategic enhancement in their stake. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects growing interest and confidence in East Star Resources.

For further insights into GB:EST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.