East Star Resources Sees Increased Stake by Ilwella Pty Ltd

East Star Resources (GB:EST) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

East Star Resources PLC has notified that Ilwella Pty Ltd, an Australian investment firm, has increased its voting rights to 15.55% as of October 16, 2024. This marks a rise from the previous holding of 14.56%, indicating a strategic enhancement in their stake. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects growing interest and confidence in East Star Resources.

For further insights into GB:EST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.